Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 344 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

