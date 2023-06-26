Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 35,116 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,116 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of DoubleVerify worth $28,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 1,111.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.5 %

DoubleVerify stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.49. 59,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,472,409.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,010 shares of company stock worth $4,641,384. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.