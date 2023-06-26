Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $83,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $345.58. 299,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.14 and its 200-day moving average is $314.81. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $271.61 and a 12-month high of $354.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.25.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.