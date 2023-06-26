Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.94. 157,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,791,010. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

