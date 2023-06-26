MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 88,940 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.95.

MarketWise Dividend Announcement

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

