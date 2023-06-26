McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $289.92 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The firm has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.