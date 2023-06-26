MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.73. 62,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 272,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $620.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

