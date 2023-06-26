MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 180.62% and a negative net margin of 76.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

