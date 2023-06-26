MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediWound presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.
MediWound Price Performance
Shares of MDWD stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. MediWound has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The company has a market cap of $95.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. 37.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MediWound Company Profile
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
