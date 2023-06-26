Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.04

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.04 and last traded at $139.04, with a volume of 10375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $926,077 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,459,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

