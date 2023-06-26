Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:MEI opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.