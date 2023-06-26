MetisDAO Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $20.30 or 0.00067225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $90.67 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 20.71321914 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,456,360.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

