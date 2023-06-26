Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) was down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 83,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 458,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.76% and a negative net margin of 134.90%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,860,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 353,337 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 261,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

