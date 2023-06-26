Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 220100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Mission Ready Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mission Ready Solutions Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Ready Solutions Company Profile

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides government contracting solutions to law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies in Canada and the United States. It offers protective services gears. The company also manufactures and distributes fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products.

