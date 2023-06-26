Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.25

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 9265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Mitie Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.0944 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.