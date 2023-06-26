Mizuho Cuts Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $187.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.56 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $120.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.12.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $244,586,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

