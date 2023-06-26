Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

Shares of Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 43000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

