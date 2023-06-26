Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $580,000 Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of OraSure Technologies worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 249.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 82.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 66,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,468. The company has a market cap of $369.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. Analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSUR shares. StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.