Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $737,000 Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Macerich Trading Up 1.5 %

Macerich Announces Dividend

MAC stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 227,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,946. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -170.00%.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

