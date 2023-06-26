Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

NYSE CCJ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 782,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,026. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.53. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

