Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Newmont by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.13.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -242.42%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

