Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares during the period. APA accounts for 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,907 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,593. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.54.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.94.

About APA

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.