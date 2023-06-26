Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,175 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.47. 178,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,952. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

