Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,516,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,516,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 9,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $625,249.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,498,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,496 shares of company stock worth $3,502,450 over the last ninety days. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SIG traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $83.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

