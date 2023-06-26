National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

National Bankshares Stock Performance

National Bankshares stock opened at $31.76 on Thursday. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.51.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,596 shares of company stock valued at $135,426 in the last 90 days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 122.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bankshares by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

