New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Concept Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

