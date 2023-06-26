New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.48.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $725.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 11.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,053,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 106,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 498,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 160,141 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

