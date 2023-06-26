NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8451 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.
NEXT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $43.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. NEXT has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $44.69.
About NEXT
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on NEXT from StockNews.com
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than NEXT
Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.