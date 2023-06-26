NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8451 per share on Wednesday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35.

NEXT Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXGPY remained flat at $43.40 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. NEXT has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $44.69.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

