Nomura (NYSE:NMR) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Financial Review

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) and WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Nomura has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Nomura shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of WisdomTree shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Nomura shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nomura 4.44% 2.84% 0.18% WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81%

Dividends

This table compares Nomura and WisdomTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. WisdomTree pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Nomura pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WisdomTree pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Nomura has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Nomura is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nomura and WisdomTree, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nomura 0 1 0 0 2.00 WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67

WisdomTree has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given WisdomTree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Nomura.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nomura and WisdomTree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nomura $9.89 billion 1.15 $686.62 million $0.21 18.10 WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.38 $50.68 million $0.45 15.16

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree. WisdomTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Nomura on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment operated a network of 119 branches. The Investment Management segment engages in the management of funds, investment trusts, and other investment vehicles; and provision of investment advisory, custodial, and administrative services. The Wholesale segment is involved in the research, sale, trading, agency execution, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It also engages in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, such as various classes of shares, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade and high yield debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions comprising mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

