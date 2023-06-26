NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNGet Rating) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NWH.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN traded down C$0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching C$6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,041. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52 week low of C$6.09 and a 52 week high of C$13.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.86.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

