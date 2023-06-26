Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Acquires 1,340 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 10.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moody’s Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $335.97. 79,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.86 and its 200-day moving average is $305.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $351.06.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

