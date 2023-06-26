Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,426,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,899,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

