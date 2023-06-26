Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 381,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 12,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $412,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,423,617.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.1 %

VPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE VPG traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $36.33. 2,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. The company has a market cap of $494.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.30. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $45.69.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.79 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

