Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.5 %

MTD traded down $6.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,282.00. 18,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,914. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,391.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,458.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

