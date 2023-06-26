Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,995,000 after acquiring an additional 71,855 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $1.04 on Monday, reaching $115.49. The company had a trading volume of 58,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,353. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average is $110.48.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.