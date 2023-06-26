Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.8% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHA traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.40. 134,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,388. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

