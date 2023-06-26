Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,648 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,309,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,727,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,077.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 217,577 shares during the period.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,390. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $66.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

