Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $86.66. 950,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141,412. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.90. The firm has a market cap of $115.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

