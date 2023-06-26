Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 569,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.27.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $120,548.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,750.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,122 shares of company stock worth $17,132,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

