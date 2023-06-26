Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 360 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.81. The stock had a trading volume of 432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

