Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Performance

NVST traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. 111,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $43.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

