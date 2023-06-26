Nova R Wealth Inc. Acquires 62 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after acquiring an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after acquiring an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,541. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.52. The company has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

