Nova R Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust accounts for 12.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $19,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

BME stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.09. 6,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12 month low of $38.27 and a 12 month high of $45.50.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

