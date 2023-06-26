Nova R Wealth Inc. Buys 269 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 0.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE APTV traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,354. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.