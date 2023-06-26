Nova R Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Motors Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.59. 1,392,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,770,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.