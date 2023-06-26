Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 119,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 135,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 162,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 52,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.33. 889,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,172,808. The company has a market capitalization of $109.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

