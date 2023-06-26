Nova R Wealth Inc. Has $5.98 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nova R Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $140.86. 248,489 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.