NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stake Reduced by Nova R Wealth Inc.

Nova R Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush raised NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NovoCure from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.80. 75,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,020. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

