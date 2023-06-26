Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Nutanix to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a positive rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.75.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.37 on Friday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $33.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. Analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

