Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 7.6%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.29 and last traded at $40.53. Approximately 131,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 252,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.85.

Nuvalent Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $32.91.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $79,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $60,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,161. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $2,382,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth $2,100,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 506,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

