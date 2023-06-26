Oasis Network Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $283.72 million and approximately $18.60 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.66 or 0.06137193 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00043821 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04979692 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $26,920,308.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

